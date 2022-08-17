scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

She Hulk Attorney At Law first reviews: ‘Funniest MCU show ever’

The first reviews for Marvel's latest series She Hulk: Attorney At Law are out. The show will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, starting August 18.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 8:23:25 pm
Tatiana Maslany stars as She-Hulk. (Photo: Disney)

The first reviews of Marvel’s latest series She Hulk: Attorney At Law, starring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, are out. The show revolves around the popular comic book character, Jen Walters, who suffers an accident while she is on a road trip with her cousin, Bruce Banner aka the Hulk. Unfortunately or fortunately, some Hulk blood gets in her system, but unlike Bruce who spent years trying to control his Hulk side, Jen is sentient when she turns big and green. The series follows Jen struggling with this new power as well as her career.

Considering Marvel has had a rather mixed track record when it comes to its shows, She Hulk hasn’t fared too badly. USA Today’s Kelly Lawler says She Hulk is close to being a great show, but doesn’t commit to the genres that it attempts. “It is at once a comedy, a legal drama, a superhero show, a romance, a “Fleabag”-style fourth-wall breaker and a hangout sitcom. Oh, and there’s some really distracting, poorly rendered computer graphics trying to bring its big green protagonist to life,” a part of the review read.

Other reviews have criticised the ‘breaking-the-fourth-wall’ device, which was a novelty when Phoebe Waller-Bridge adopted it in Fleabag. CNN’s Brian Lowry calls it ‘awkward’. “Jessica will occasionally break the fourth wall and speak directly to the audience, a tired-enough device that proves especially awkward in this context, as she adjusts to the vagaries of switching back and forth between her superpowered and ordinary selves,” the review read, adding that there is really nothing to drive the narrative, as such. However, IGN’s Amelia Emberwing appreciated the plot device. “The fourth wall breaks aren’t overused, and Jen’s dry wit coupled with Bruce’s earnestness give some real opportunity for humor,” the review read.

IndieWire’s Proma Khosla praised Tatiana Maslany in the leading role, but felt the series struggles with finding its mark. “There are a handful of promising bits all of which are amusing, but are either taken too far or not far enough, and thereby ultimately missing the sweet spot,” the review read. On the other hand, The Verge’s Charles Pulliam-Moore notes that She Hulk works for a television show, but needs a change for the films. “While Jen might need a new game plan if and when she ever makes the leap over to Marvel’s films, She Hulk: Attorney at Law’s approach to the bruiser works reasonably well for the small screen. And it’s almost certain to go down as one of Phase 4’s more inspired entries.” Tech Radar’s Tom Power hailed She Hulk: Attorney At Law as ‘the funniest MCU show’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...

She Hulk: Attorney At Law will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, starting August 18.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 08:23:25 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

2

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

3

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself dire...
Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself dire...
As Majithia release boosts Sukhbir morale, a question hovers: Can he turn...
As Majithia release boosts Sukhbir morale, a question hovers: Can he turn...
Normal life remains a distant dream for Pandits in the Valley
Opinion

Normal life remains a distant dream for Pandits in the Valley

Bhim Amy Chief stopped on way to meet Dalit boy's family in Rajasthan

Bhim Amy Chief stopped on way to meet Dalit boy's family in Rajasthan

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused in money laundering case

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused in money laundering case

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal

Why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal

Premium
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement