She Hulk Attorney At Law first reviews: ‘Funniest MCU show ever’

The first reviews of Marvel’s latest series She Hulk: Attorney At Law, starring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, are out. The show revolves around the popular comic book character, Jen Walters, who suffers an accident while she is on a road trip with her cousin, Bruce Banner aka the Hulk. Unfortunately or fortunately, some Hulk blood gets in her system, but unlike Bruce who spent years trying to control his Hulk side, Jen is sentient when she turns big and green. The series follows Jen struggling with this new power as well as her career.

Considering Marvel has had a rather mixed track record when it comes to its shows, She Hulk hasn’t fared too badly. USA Today’s Kelly Lawler says She Hulk is close to being a great show, but doesn’t commit to the genres that it attempts. “It is at once a comedy, a legal drama, a superhero show, a romance, a “Fleabag”-style fourth-wall breaker and a hangout sitcom. Oh, and there’s some really distracting, poorly rendered computer graphics trying to bring its big green protagonist to life,” a part of the review read.

Other reviews have criticised the ‘breaking-the-fourth-wall’ device, which was a novelty when Phoebe Waller-Bridge adopted it in Fleabag. CNN’s Brian Lowry calls it ‘awkward’. “Jessica will occasionally break the fourth wall and speak directly to the audience, a tired-enough device that proves especially awkward in this context, as she adjusts to the vagaries of switching back and forth between her superpowered and ordinary selves,” the review read, adding that there is really nothing to drive the narrative, as such. However, IGN’s Amelia Emberwing appreciated the plot device. “The fourth wall breaks aren’t overused, and Jen’s dry wit coupled with Bruce’s earnestness give some real opportunity for humor,” the review read.

IndieWire’s Proma Khosla praised Tatiana Maslany in the leading role, but felt the series struggles with finding its mark. “There are a handful of promising bits all of which are amusing, but are either taken too far or not far enough, and thereby ultimately missing the sweet spot,” the review read. On the other hand, The Verge’s Charles Pulliam-Moore notes that She Hulk works for a television show, but needs a change for the films. “While Jen might need a new game plan if and when she ever makes the leap over to Marvel’s films, She Hulk: Attorney at Law’s approach to the bruiser works reasonably well for the small screen. And it’s almost certain to go down as one of Phase 4’s more inspired entries.” Tech Radar’s Tom Power hailed She Hulk: Attorney At Law as ‘the funniest MCU show’.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, starting August 18.