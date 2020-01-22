The Forgotten Army actor Sharvari: Kabir Khan knows more about the subject than Wikipedia

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye will start streaming from January 24. (Photo: APH Images) The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye will start streaming from January 24. (Photo: APH Images)

Kabir Khan’s historical drama The Forgotten Army will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video. Set in the pre-independence era, it will bring the lives of Netaji Subhash Chandra Indian National Army soldiers to the fore. The five-episode series will star Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari in the lead roles.

Sharvari, who will make her acting debut with the web show will also be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2 soon. In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, the young actor shared, “Both my projects were announced on the same day, in just a matter of few hours. It was crazy. I never expected that I would get such an amazing welcome. I feel lucky, happy and really excited. Also, since both my projects belong to completely different worlds, it was very interesting for me to step in such varied characters.”

Sharing that she was overwhelmed after reading the script of The Forgotten Army, Sharvari said, “I felt bad that we don’t know much about these soldiers. They went through so much for how we are living today. However, I also feel privileged that we got to portray them and tell their stories to the world.”

a historic battle that witnessed the formation of the first combat women regiment for one motive – freedom! #TheForgottenArmy, Jan 24@kabirkhankk @sunnykaushal89 #sharvari pic.twitter.com/IJxmt8EvRk — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 18, 2020

Playing a soldier in the Rani of Jhansi regiment, Sharvari said that more than physical, the character required a mental preparation. “I watched the documentary that Kabir sir had filmed on the same subject. And then we sat with him to know more about those times. I think he has more knowledge on this than Wikipedia. The preparation was more around knowing the history and just talking to him helped us,” she said.

Giving more insights on her experience of working with Kabir Khan, the actor said, “He was just amazing. I will fall short of words to explain the experience. And not just as a filmmaker, he is even phenomenal as a person. He gave us complete freedom to interpret the characters and play it as per our comprehension. Also, he was always there, right beside us, walking through this journey. He never took a backseat and was truly the captain of the ship.”

While this year, the audience will get to see her in two big projects, not much is known about Sharvari. Unraveling the mystery, the Mumbai-born actor said, “I was doing my engineering when the Fresh Face competition was organised in college. I purely participated in it because one would get attendance for the day. And since I enjoy dancing, I got on stage and eventually won it. I thought that would be the end of it. But as per the winning prize, I got to star in two ads for the face wash, and soon started getting more audition calls. I even assisted on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was an intern in Bajirao Mastani, while I was auditioning for acting alongside. I had auditioned with Mukesh Chhabra for some ads, and went on to bag The Forgotten Army. Similarly, Bunty Aur Babli just happened after I met Shanoo Sharma. So in hindsight, that one need of attendance changed everything.”

