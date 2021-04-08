Is Sharon Carter the Power Broker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Actor Emily VanCamp weighs in

Emily VanCamp has opened up about the Power Broker theories that are prevalent on social media. VanCamp returned to MCU in the role of Sharon Carter after 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

She was the one who saved the trio of Bucky, Sam and Baron Zemo as they escaped the fictional city of Madripoor from a local criminal Selby after extracting information from her about the Super Soldier serum.

Theories have been swirling around the internet saying Sharon is the Power Broker. Power Broker is billed as the show’s Big Bad. He hired Dr Wilfred Nagel to recreate the Super Soldier serum, which somehow came into the possession of Flag Smashers.

Some have said that Sharon is manipulating Bucky and Sam to get to the Flag Smashers. The theory does make sense considering Sharon has reason to hate the Avengers since they abandoned her after the fallout at the end of Civil War. She also held back when others went to confront Nagel.

Emily was asked about her opinion about the theory that Sharon is secretly the Power Broker by Variety. She replied, “Well, that’s a good question. I mean, the Power Broker could be anybody. Also, there are several characters that have yet to be seen. So, I mean, I can’t say anything.”

Sharon is hiding something, at any rate. As soon as Bucky, Sam and Zemo left Madripoor, she told a woman, presumably her friend, something to the effect of “we have a problem.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.