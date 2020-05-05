Sharman Joshi on working with Jeetendra in Baarish 2: He shared so many stories

Baarish 2 will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Baarish 2 will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5

Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi starrer Baarish 2 is all set to stream from May 6 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. In the first season, the audience saw Anuj and Gaurangi falling in love and getting married. And now, they will witness the roller coaster journey of the couple as they face hurdles in their relationship.

On Monday, the cast of Baarish 2 interacted with a few journalists over a webinar.

Sharman Joshi, who made his digital debut with Baarish last year, shared how he got a lot of love from fans for the role. He also spoke about the changes in his character in the latest season.

Here are excerpts from the session.

How was the response to Baarish?

It’s been a year, but we all felt that the show had managed to do really well. It stood out among all the thriller, action and edge of the seat shows. It was a love story and a family drama, quite stereotypical if you think. But it’s interesting how that went on to become a clutter breaker. And right now, when we are all at home, and looking for options in the digital space, these simple stories really touch hearts. I am currently watching a lot of British shows which have this breezy feel to it. And I think Baarish will be an Indian offering of that standard, and it will make you feel good.

Was season 2 a thought out plan, or a way to ride on the success of its predecessor?

The way the last one ended, we all knew that there would be a new season to carry on the story. Unless of course, we did not receive a good reception (laughs).

Since the show is coming back after a year, was it difficult to slip into the character?

It’s an advantage for actors when the material is familiar. However, this season, the character of Anuj has seen a huge change. He has now learnt English, has upped his game when it comes to the business, and is quite dynamic. Initially, he was reluctant to partake in confrontation, but now he takes the bull by the horns.

With so many Bollywood stars moving to the web, will the digital medium overshadow Bollywood?

No, I think they will co-exist. And there could be no better time than this to understand the same. Right now, we are locked up at home, however, we are craving to go to the theaters. I think each medium has its own advantage. The kind of cinematic experience we are used to will only be quenched through films. Yes, the web space has come as a great boon, where one can consume content at their convenience. But cinema is pretty much irreplaceable.

Yesteryear superstar Jeetendra is making a cameo in the show. How was the experience working with him?

We were all super excited when we got to know about it. And when he came on sets, it was a different experience altogether. He shared so many personal and professional stories. He was with us constantly, and it just made shooting so much happier. Even when he had no scenes, he would still hang around with us. He was happy to be on sets. And his high spirit was contagious as we all were always excited around him.

How has the lockdown been for you?

I know a lot of people keep saying it’s a tough time. However, I am having a great time. For almost a year and half, I did not get quality time to spend with my family. And I am thus making the most of it. I recently read a joke that extroverts are worrying when will this be all over, while introverts are laughing at it (pointing at himself). I am afraid that post this, I won’t want to go out only.

Baarish 2 also stars Priya Banerjee, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Abhishek Verma, Anuj Duhan, Shubhangi Latkar, Benaf Patel and Sahil Shroff.

