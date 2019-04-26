Sharman Joshi on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha: Haven’t got any offer yet

Aamir Khan on his 54th birthday announced that he will be remaking the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Titled Laal Singh Chadha, the film will be helmed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan.

At his birthday celebration, the superstar had shared, “I have an announcement for my fans and media. I have finalised my next film and it is titled Laal Singh Chadha. It is a remake of American film Forrest Gump. It is being made by Viacom 18 and Aamir Khan Productions. Advait Chandan will direct it. We have bought the rights from Paramount Pictures.”

A recent report suggested that Aamir Khan is quite keen on getting his 3 Idiots co-star Sharman Joshi onboard for Laal Singh Chadha.

When asked about the rumours of him starring in Laal Singh Chadha, Sharman said, “Even I have heard about it. But honestly, I haven’t got any offer yet. But if it does happen, I would be looking forward to working with him again.”

Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi starrer Baarish is currently streaming on ALTBalaji. While the simple love story resonated with a section of the audience, with nothing extraordinary in the storyline, many have been left disappointed.

The Life in a Metro actor further shared that he will soon also star in a web series that has been directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Siddharth Malhotra. Talking further about his future projects, Sharman said, “There is Mission Mangal that with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and others. It will release on August 15. And then I have another film Fauji Calling. It’s about the life of army men, and will focus more on their personal relationships and families.”

Laal Singh Chadha will reportedly go on floors in October and release in 2020.