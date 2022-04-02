Sharmaji Namkeen, Morbius, Kaun Pravin Tambe: 7 titles that are our top picks this weekend

Kaun Pravin Tambe and Sharmaji Namkeen are two of the highlight features in the movies and TV shows to watch this weekend. The common factor between them is the lead characters looking for their purpose despite age being against them. Tambe, a Mumbai cricketer and now coach, made his IPL debut at the age of 41 in 2013. And in Sharamaji Namkeen, a retired ‘Sharmaji’ (played by Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal) wants to do something with his golden years.

Going in another direction is Attack which features John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Attack, a sci-fi flick centred around a ‘super-soldier’ (played by Abraham) created to combat terrorists. So, expect plenty of action-packed sequences.

Kaun Pravin Tambe: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kaun Pravin Tambe? is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Kaun Pravin Tambe? is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Starring Shreyas Talpade in the titular character of Pravin Tambe, the film explores the story of an aspiring cricketer, Pravin Tambe. Though he never got a chance to play in the Ranji Trophy or in the national cricket team, he never gave up and finally made his debut at the age of 41 in the Indian Premier League. Talpade has given a striking performance in the film. But the slow-paced script plays a spoilsport. The film is not entirely unwatchable but it isn’t extraordinary too.

Read the review of Kaun Pravin Tambe here.

Slow Horses: Apple TV Plus

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses. (Photo: Gary Oldman in Slow Horses. (Photo: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV+’s six-episode espionage drama features Gary Oldman in the lead role. It is adapted from Mick Herron’s first novel in the “Slow Horses” series. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar gave the series a 2.5 star rating and wrote in his review, “Even at six episodes—most of which are around 40 minutes long—the show feels like it’s going around in circles, dragging you by the hand along with it. And a lot of it requires massive leaps of logic.”

Read the review of Slow Horses here.

Attack: In cinemas

John Abraham plays a super soldier in Attack. John Abraham plays a super soldier in Attack.

John Abraham stars as a ‘super soldier’ in Lakshya Raj Anand’s action entertainer. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is for every true blue Abraham fan who likes to see him pack some punches. In her review of the film, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It is John Abraham who does all the heavy-lifting, literally heaving the bad guys across the room, and shooting exact holes into foreheads with both hands. We know exactly how things will pan out, no strain on the brain. Everything is straight-forward, no complicated characters, no morally ambiguous situations.”

Read the review of Attack here.

Radhe Shyam: Amazon Prime Video

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde played the lead roles in Radhe Shyam. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde played the lead roles in Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s romantic drama Radhe Shyam is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. So, if you missed it in the theaters, now is the time to watch your favourite star Prabhas turn into a palmist. Upon its release in cinemas, Radhe Shyam failed to impress the critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta called the film ‘bizarre’ and wrote in her review, “Prabhas-starrer expects us to swallow, hook, line and so many sinkers, that we are constantly collecting our jaws off the floor.”

Read the review of Radhe Shyam here.

Morbius: In cinemas

The official synopsis of Jared Leto-starrer Marvel movie Morbius reads, “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, the darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?” The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer wrote in her review, “Morbius is a cash-grab that knows what it is. Jared Leto film goes for an understated, consistent story where great powers do come with great responsibilities.”

Read the review of Morbius here.

Sharmaji Namkeen: Amazon Prime Video

Sharmaji Namkeen is Rishi Kapoor’s last film. Sharmaji Namkeen is Rishi Kapoor’s last film.

Rishi Kapoor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen had its premiere on Amazon Prime Video. It revolves around a retired man who takes to cooking and eventually “finds his true calling in life.” The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar. Shubhra Gupta found the film delightful and wrote in her review, “Rishi Kapoor is truly namkeen in this film, showing us how it is done, light on his feet, light in his eyes, a will to live. Jeena isi ka naam hai.”

Read the review of Sharmaji Namkeen here.

Mishan Impossible: In cinemas

Mishan Impossible marks Taapsee Pannu’s return to Telugu cinema. The film follows the adventures of three young boys, who want to capture India’s most-wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. Releasing the trailer of the film, Mahesh Babu had described the Swaroop RSJ directorial as “fun and refreshing”.

Read the review of Mishan Impossible here.