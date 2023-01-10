scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover turns a pitcher for Bhuvan Bam, wants to build a hotel on moon. Watch video

Ashneer Grover, the Bharat Pe co-founder, became a household name after appearing as a judge or a 'shark' on Shark Tank India's maiden season.

ashneer groverAshneer Grover and Bhuvan Bam in a still from the video.
After not returning to Shark Tank India Season 2, Ashneer Grover has turned from a judge to a pitcher. In the latest promo for YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam’s series Taaza Khabar, Grover first judges various pitches from the main cast of the show, including actors like Shriya Pilgaonkar and Deven Bhojani.

First Shriya pitches an idea for a clothing company which is rejected by Ashneer, and then Bhojani makes an entrance selling pav bhaji, which also doesn’t get a go ahead. Next, star of the show, Bhuvan walks in with a wad of cash and we then see Ashneer pitching business ideas to the Taaza Khabar actor for his approval.

Ashneer pitches a ‘moon pe hotel’ idea that is appreciated by Bhuvan.

Ashneer Grover, the Bharat Pe co-founder, became a household name after appearing as a judge or a ‘shark’ on Shark Tank India’s maiden season. However, he did not return for season 2 which is currently airing on Sony TV.

Also Read |Ashneer Grover says he won’t be watching Shark Tank India 2, has unfollowed all the ‘sharks’: ‘Rs 10,000 crore ka dhanda bana ke de diya Sony ko’

Meanwhile, influencer Bhuvan Bam has made his digital debut with Taaza Khabar, which is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 18:16 IST
After ‘Brahminical hegemony’, ‘Islamophobia’ charge at Kerala school event: Govt bans arts group

