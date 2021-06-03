Sharib Hashmi on The Family Man 2 getting delayed, call for ban: ‘We cannot please everyone’

Actor Sharib Hashmi is as excited for the release of The Family Man 2, as the audience. “We loved making it, and I know people will love watching it too,” he said. Sharib who returns as JK Talpade in the new season of the espionage action thriller.

The Family Man 2 is a sequel to the Amazon Prime web series that debuted in 2019. The Raj and DK created and directed show has Manoj Bajpayee playing the title role of undercover spy Srikant Tiwari, while Sharib’s JK is his subordinate.

In a candid chat with indianexpress.com, Sharib spoke about how he reacted when the script of season two came to him. “When your first season becomes such a hit, things are on the edge. I was equally curious about a lot of things at the end of season one, just like the audience. But they’ll get all the answers. The script of season two was so engaging, I read it at one go. The thrill element is very fast-paced this time with more action scenes. My hopes soared after reading the script and I knew then and there that we’ve got another winner. Like how the first season revived my career, its second season will take it to newer heights,” he shared.

At the end of The Family Man, Srikant Tiwari took down Moosa Rahman (Neeraj Madhav). But whether the terrorist is alive or dead, is still not confirmed. On the other hand, Moosa’s ‘Mission Zulfiqar’ is almost a success. The last scene of the series saw toxic gases leaking from the hijacked chemical plant that’ll kill everyone in New Delhi in two hours. Srikant’s team members at TASC, Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary) and Milind (Sunny Hinduja) are also caught in a cross-fire at the chemical plant. Do they manage to flee, is another plot point to look out for.

“The show is going to meet all the expectations of viewers. You’ll get to know what happened with Zoya and Milind, what happened in Lonavala, what’s the current relationship status of Srikant and Suchi, plus some more tracks and layers will be added. Just like that one-take hospital sequence in season one, you’ll get another brilliant sequence in season two. So much so, that you’ll forget what you saw previously,” Sharib said, hinting at a more thrilling season.

While we saw a glimpse of JK’s shenanigans going one notch higher in the trailer of The Family Man 2, Sharib elaborated, “You’ll get to see more of JK this time. Though I might not resonate with JK, because I’m not like him in personal life. He’s more rough and tough, street-smart and laid back. He lives a relaxed life which mostly revolves around Srikant Tiwari. Contrary to him, I keep looking forward at things.”

So how was it getting back on the sets with Manoj Bajpayee? “We had a ‘Bharat milaap’ (laughs). Even our onscreen bond has deepened. There’ll be more banter between us. When you perform a scene, small nuances get added organically. Manoj sir improvises a lot. It’s a challenge to match up to him and his inputs. He even improvised the FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO dialogue. He’ll think till the last minute, how to enhance a scene. That’s a huge quality as an actor and I’ve tried to imbibe that,” Sharib shared.

The Family Man 2 also marks the digital debut of Telugu star Samantha Akkineni. Sharib said he was already in awe of her hard work. “When I first saw her on set, she was performing an intense scene. She had come fully prepared and thoroughly soaked in her character. I’ve seen her previous work and I admire her. She’s done amazing work in Super Deluxe. But I realised she has outdone even that when I saw her with Manoj sir. Though I didn’t have many scenes with her, but whatever I did was a memorable experience.”

In the trailer, we see Srikant and JK arriving in Chennai to nab a rebel group which Samantha’s character Raji is a part of. According to Sharib, director duo Raj and DK were completely in sync. “You’ll never feel that you’re working with two directors. Their coordination is so organic and seamless. They are on the same page, even if one gets stuck, the other one knows what to do,” the actor revealed. He also added that the two are responsible filmmakers, so “will never do anything to hurt one community.”

Sharib was referring to the controversy The Family Man 2 faced, days before its release, when a certain section demanded a ban on the series for depicting the Eelam Tamils in a “highly objectionable manner.”

“People get offended at anything nowadays. All those who objected after watching the trailer, should watch the whole series and then decide. Raj and DK have researched a lot for this season, done a lot of creative back-and-forth for the region where they’ve based the story this time,” Sharib clarified.

The Family Man 2 was first set for a release in February this year. But in the light of Amazon Prime Video running into trouble due to a legal case against another show Tandav, the streaming platform allegedly pushed the date for this show.

Speaking on what went in his mind then, Sharib shared, “I felt heartbroken when our show got pushed in February. For the audience, it’s just a show. But, we’ve put our sweat and blood in it. One will automatically become watchful towards what we say or do in future, after all that unfolded in past few months. We cannot please everyone.”

While he accepted that social media remains abuzz with all the excitement prior to the release, he also said some fans have demanded a spin-off on JK. “I hope we get a season three, because I’m not done with JK yet. I just want to hang around Manoj sir.” He concluded by sharing how the entire team awaits the release, “We share the memes and excitement of fans on our WhatsApp group.”

The Family Man 2 premiers on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.