Sharib Hashmi: Today, a hero’s friend isn’t a cliched role

Sharib Hashmi is ecstatic at the success of his two back-to-back web shows – The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video) and Asur (VootSelect). “I never thought I would get so much appreciation. I always wanted to enter the web world. But somehow I wasn’t getting anything exciting or things weren’t falling into place. Finally these two shows happened and both did so well,” Hashmi said during a Facebook live from The Indian Express page.

Hashmi also spoke on his days in lockdown, his upcoming projects and why he took up acting quite late in life. Here are excerpts from the interaction:

On life in the lockdown

Personally, I’m enjoying the lockdown. I can stay indoors for another two months. I’m watching some movies, series, and also reading a lot. I’m doing household chores. I even cooked for the first time in life and that aaloo ki sabzi turned out to be delicious.

On choosing between his two cop characters – Talpade and Lolark

I loved playing both. Talpade (The Family Man) is a bit more close to me because that was my digital debut and a new experience. He is a smart cop, even laid back and his life revolves mostly around Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee). Lolark (Asur) is more dedicated, has a family life and there’s an emotional connect. I’m actually a family man in Asur (laughs).

On taking up acting as a career very late

After quitting my job in 2008, I worked as a writer for 10 years, including four years at MTV. That time I was already married and had a child. I took this big risk of turning an actor and starting from scratch because that was something I was craving to do. I have no professional training. And I didn’t even have time to do that because I was already in my early 30s. Though I enjoy writing as well, but I can’t imagine my life without acting.

On memories of Jab Tak Hai Jaan

JTHJ was a dream come true. On my first day, I was rehearsing this scene where I’m sleeping and Shah Rukh Khan wakes me up by pulling the sheet. After the first rehersal with assistant Akshat Kapil, I covered myself again and this time SRK himself pulled the sheet and introduced himself to me. I was shocked. Yash Chopra sir was also a sweetheart. He took care of everyone.

On memories of Slumdog Millionaire

I had just one scene in Slumdog Millionaire. If it was a Hindi film, they would’ve called the ADs or some junior artiste to do the part. But Danny Boyle auditioned me even for that. I improvised a line during the audition and when I told him its meaning, he laughed a lot. When I reached the set, I saw he had added that particular line to the script. That was such a huge thing.

On getting into acting at this point of time

For actors, this is the best time. If I had thought of becoming an actor 10 years back, I could have never got to play a lead in a film like Darbaar or Phullu. Filmistaan is my proudest work so far. It’s all possible now because people are ready to give chance to new faces, unconventional faces. This is the best time to explore different kind of roles. Today, a hero’s friend isn’t a cliched role.

On web taking over cinema in future

The approach of an actor never changes, be it any medium. What matters is what’s their contribution (to the scene or story). The future is entertainment. The industry might be shut right now but it will resume work someday. And when that happens, people will rush to the theaters. I think web and cinema will co-exist. Cinema won’t die. Web does give the advantage of watching content from the comfort of our homes, but if you don’t like something on web, you can switch it within 5 minutes. For films, you’ve bought the ticket so you’ll definitely sit through the entire 3 hours. That makes the competition on web very tough, also because there are dozens of streaming channels. Only the best sells on web.

On The Family Man 2 and other future projects

The Family Man season 2 shoot is over. It is in post production right now, so that’ll be out maybe by year end. It’s a very exciting script and the story goes on a different tangent, involves a new mission. There are new characters, including that of Samantha Akkineni.

Then I have a film lined up post lockdown titled Darbaan. It stars Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Rasika Dugal. It is my most challenging role till date because I’ve played three ages in it. Plus I’ve shot a micro-series which has been written and directed by Shreya Dhanwanthary. It also stars her, Amol Parashar and Sunny Hinduja. Then, I’ve written and produced Ramsingh Charlie with Nitin Kakkar, who directed Filmistaan. It stars Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and some other great actors.

