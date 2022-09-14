Shantaram trailer: Apple promises intriguing tale of an escaped convict who finds home in Bombay

Apple TV+ has revealed the first trailer of its most-anticipated drama series Shantaram, headlined by actor Charlie Hunnam. Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts, the 12-episodic Apple Original series will start streaming globally on October 14. With the first three episodes coming out on October 14, the makers will release one episode every Friday. The season finale will premiere on December 16.

The two minutes long trailer opens with the introduction of Hunnam as Lin Ford, a convict who tries to escape to Bombay in order to keep himself out of the prison. He addresses Bombay as a “place where everyone started new.” Upon reaching Bombay, he comes to the aid of underprivileged and thus begins his journey of redemption. Meanwhile, we also get to see his love interest Karla, played by Antonia Desplat. But something seems mysterious about her character.

However, Hunnam’s Ford realises it the hard way that it is impossible for him to hide, no matter where he goes. Now, it will be interesting to see if Ford lands in the prison eventually or he has a bigger purpose in sight.

Besides Hunnam and Desplat, the series boasts of an ensemble cast including actors Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

The official logline of the series reads, “Escaped convict Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) flees to the teeming streets of 1980s Bombay, looking to disappear. Working as a medic for the city’s poor and neglected, Lin finds unexpected love, connection, and courage on the long road to redemption.”

Shantaram is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Earlier, Johhny Depp was considered to play the lead character in the series.