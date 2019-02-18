Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to make their digital debut with Bandish Bandits

After the success of Mirzapur, Amazon Prime Video will soon be introducing a new show on the streaming site. Bandish Bandits, a love story of two diametrically different personalities and music lovers, will be directed by Anand Tiwari with music by acclaimed composers Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Bandish Bandits also marks the digital debut of the musical trio, who will also be composing the soundtrack and background score of the series.

The show’s main plotline will revolve around Radhe (a classical musician) and Tamanna (a free-spirited pop star) who come together to discover love and music, and in the course of this discovery, find themselves.

Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy said that they were excited to be collaborating with the digital giant for their first web series. The musicians said in a statement, “While the background score will work in tandem with the story-line and scenes, the songs in this series form a part of the core narrative. Making musicals is a bit of a lost art form in India, and with Bandish Bandits we hope to bring this artistic format back to popular culture. Prime Video’s large audience and efforts in cinematic story-telling, makes it the perfect home for a show like this.”

Showrunner Amritpal Singh Bindra said that the show is not just about love, but also explores the subject of how music disciplines people, but also helps them find liberation.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Prime Video to tell the story of Bandish Bandits. The show is a millennial love story set against the backdrop of a clash between Pop and Hindustani classical music. Based in Jodhpur, it explores the central theme of whether music is discipline or is it liberation. Bandish Bandits is extremely special to us because the show has been developed completely in house over the course of two years and is being directed by Anand Tiwari,” Bindra said.