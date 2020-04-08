PLAYLIST: Shakti Mohan’s Break A Leg Season 2 episodes

Shakti Mohan started a web series ‘Break a Leg’ on her personal YouTube Channel ‘Nritya Shakti’ last year. (Photo: Shakti Mohan/Instagram) Shakti Mohan started a web series ‘Break a Leg’ on her personal YouTube Channel ‘Nritya Shakti’ last year. (Photo: Shakti Mohan/Instagram)

Reality show star and choreographer Shakti Mohan has been keeping audience’s entertained with her dance moves. In a bid to mix dance and entertainment, Mohan started a web series ‘Break a Leg’ on her personal YouTube Channel ‘Nritya Shakti’. While the first season happened last year, she recently launched the new season with some of the most popular celebrities.

The close to 15-minute videos have celebs not only learning different dance moves from Shakti and her team but also indulging in fun games, adding more entertainment to the video.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

The funny couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are Shakti Mohan’s first guest. Armed with the challenge to learn an item song for a family sangeet, the couple enter Mohan’s studio. Apart from learning few killer moves, the couple also indulge in an ice cream eating competition, which Haarsh wins hands down.

Ayushmann Khurana and Tahira Kashyap

In this video, Ayushmann Khurana is given a task to learn dancing for his film’s (Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan) promotion, while Tahira is invited by Shakti Mohan as a surprise. Titled ‘Temporary Contemporary’, the episode has the couple swoon in each other’s arms on the song “Tu safar mein saath hai”. In a bid to surprise the two, Mohan also arranges for some heart shaped balloons and their pictures during their performance.

Kapil Sharma

Who would have ever thought that Kapil Sharma could move, and how! Shakti Mohan along with her sister Mukti Mohan trains the ace-comedian in Hip Hop, and the result is quite a surprise. The episode is also filled with many funny moments courtesy Sharma’s sense of humour.

Aparshakti Khuranna and Nushrat Bharucha

The episode that launched during Holi has the younger Khurana brother and Nushrat attempt the dance form Urban. While Aparshakti tries hard to match up, Nushrat amazes all with her moves. Towards the end, the actors also showcase their fun side as they include some bhangra moves in their act.

Mouni Roy and Terence Lewis

The world by now knows about Mouni Roy’s dancing skills. And giving her company is ace choreographer, and Shakti Mohan’s mentor Terence Lewis. The two showcase an act on Jazz Funk, and by far present the most spectacular dance steps. In the video, Shakti Mohan also gets to showcase her flexibility as she plays a fun game with Mouni and Terence.

Maniesh Paul and Elli Evram

The episode titled ‘Desi Vs Pardesi’ features popular host Maniesh Paul and talented dancer Elli Evram. While the two are struggling to decide on a dance form to perform at an event, Shakti Mohan comes in to help them. The actors are given the task to learn Kathak, and we must tell you that Maniesh Paul will surprise all with his footwork and classical dance skills.

Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan and Harshdeep Kaur

The ‘Singer Can Dance Too’ special episode has these talented singers moving on Jazz Funk. While Neeti and Benny come to learn, Harshdeep soon joins saying she was having ‘FOMO’ knowing they are upto something fun. Shakti Mohan also surprises the trio as she welcomes the spouses of these singers, leaving them quite emotional. Given that they are professional singers, you would be quite surprised to see them move in the video.

Marzi Pestonji

The latest episode features choreographer Marzi Pestonji who joins Shakti Mohan for a ‘waacking’ challenge. Given that he himself is a judge of a dance reality show, no points for guessing that he manages to learn the moves quite quickly. But Mohan gives him a bigger task when she asks him to translate few English words into Hindi. The episode also has a special appearance by Sahil Khattar.

