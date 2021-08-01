Shahid Kapoor ‘can’t wait’ to work with Vijay Sethupathi for web series, takes playful dig at Raashii Khanna

Actor Shahid Kapoor is eagerly waiting to start work on Raj Nidimoru and DK’s web series with Vijay Sethupathi, going by his latest social media post. Shahid took to Instagram and shared a short clip of himself and shared that he was waiting to work with Vijay, with a playful dig at his co-star Raashii Khanna.

Shahid wrote, “Waiting on set call me soon @rajandk … cant wait to share the frame with @ vijaysethupathi, sorry @raashiikhanna, I’ve got too used to having you around on set.” The series is yet to be titled.

Raj and DK’s The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee received rave reviews and the second season released this June. Earlier, this month, Raj and DK had dropped a photo featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Shahid Kapoor with the caption, “And this happened.”

Expressing his excitement on collaborating with Raj and DK, Shahid had earlier said, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far.”