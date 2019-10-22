Shah Rukh Khan is his witty self on the latest trailer of My Next Guest with David Letterman

The second trailer for David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is out, and much like the first video, the second clip from the Netflix original series gives us a glimpse of the charismatic and entertaining Badshah of Bollywood at his candid best.

Advertising

According to the promo, Shah Rukh will be seen discussing anecdotes from his younger days as well as his family life. This should be an interesting episode to watch out for as Letterman has never hosted a Bollywood star on his Netflix show previously. SRK will be seen cooking and sitting down to eat with Letterman as well.

At one point in the video, seeing the crowd gathered outside SRK’s house Mannat, Letterman exclaims that he had never been greeted with this kind of fanfare.

The trailer was shared by Netflix with a caption that read, “Watch SRK be peak SRK in the most Letterman interview ever. Stream My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman on Oct 25th for a special one-off interview with the one and only, Shah Rukh Khan.”

The episode featuring Shah Rukh Khan from David Letterman-hosted My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will start streaming from October 25 on Netflix.