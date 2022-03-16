Shah Rukh Khan teases OTT venture SRK+; Ajay Devgn says, ‘Thoda ruk Shah Rukh’. Watch video

A day after Shah Rukh Khan teased his supposed OTT venture SRK+, another clip regarding the same has been shared by Ajay Devgn.

Ajay shared the funny little clip with a caption that read, “Sorry @iamsrk pehle bata dete, Rudra SRK+ pe hi release karta. Ab #ThodaRukShahRukh.”

Carrying in the vein of Shah Rukh Khan’s Disney Plus Hotstar ads last year, this ad too sees him with his reel manager trying to figure out new ideas for SRK +, the superstar’s supposed new app.

Along with Shah Rukh, we also get to see filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is seen pitching various ideas for SRK+, one of which includes a crime drama. Even as SRK gets excited at the prospect, the manager pipes in to say that a show along similar lines (Ajay Devgn’s Rudra) has already been launched on Disney Plus Hotstar.

A couple of more ideas are thrown around, but alas, Disney Plus Hotstar is already streaming similar titles.

Earlier, celebrities like Salman Khan and Karan Johar congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on his supposed digital project.