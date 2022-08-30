scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars reveal what Shah Rukh Khan told them about their Netflix show.

shah rukh khan, fabulous lives of bollywood wivesFabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will stream from September 2.

The new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is all set to launch this Friday. Fans are waiting to peek into the ‘happening lives’ of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh. While the team has promised that the second season will be more ‘saucy, dramatic and entertaining’, the first installment was special for many as Shah Rukh Khan made a grand cameo appearance. As readers would remember, the Bollywood star made an entry in the last episode along with wife Gauri Khan.

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, we quizzed the stars of the Netflix series about Shah Rukh’s reaction to the show. While Neelam remarked that she doesn’t know if he indeed watched the show, Bhavana said, “I don’t think he watched the whole season. But he did congratulate all of us. He said it was a huge success and he was really happy for us.”

Watch |Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 trailer: Seema Sajdeh goes on a blind date, Maheep Kapoor in tears after conflict with Bhavana Pandey

When asked if we’ll see more of SRK in the new season, Maheep shared, “We are not telling you that. Watch the show to know more.”

Another star entry in the first season was filmmaker Karan Johar, who has also backed the show. Maheep Kapoor shared that this time there’s a lot more of KJo in the show.

Given the ladies had so much fun working on the series, we wondered if the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director had any kind of FOMO during the shoot. Maheep was quick to respond, “He is so busy. There is no FOMO at all. He has no time. I am exhausted from looking at him everywhere. His days are so full. There’s just no time to miss on anything.”

Starting September 2, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will stream on Netflix.

