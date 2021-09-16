Shah Rukh Khan’s ideas for OTT debut rejected by Disney Hotstar, as Salman Khan asks fans to welcome him. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been pondering whether he should hop on the OTT bandwagon like the rest of his contemporaries such as Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn. After his previous ad showed his FOMO, SRK is back to standing on the balcony and waving to fans, while his manager dejectedly tells him that his ideas have been rejected. In the ad, Disney Plus Hotstar supposedly calls the manager and has rejected his idea for a crime drama, as Ajay Devgn has already announced one.

“Horror comedy?” SRK asks hopefully. But the manager responds that Saif has already usurped that idea. He asks about action thriller, but he gets the response, “IPL is on, isn’t it?” SRK asks about college romances, and his manager sighs, “90’s are over.” A frustrated SRK asks, “Then what do I do? Dance? “They don’t want a reality show.” The ad ends with ‘to be continued’ screen. Salman Khan shared the ad on his Instagram with the caption, “Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge SRK ka?”

In the previous ad with a similar premise of SRK on his balcony, he takes pride in the fact that no star manages to pull such a huge crowd outside their house. But his manager tells him that he is not sure about the superstar’s future because barring him, the biggest stars have now joined the OTT bandwagon. SRK captioned the post, “Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston… #SiwaySRK.”

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for filmmaker Atlee’s yet-untitled actioner with South star Nayanthara. Besides, the actor is also working on Siddharth Anand’s action film Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Many believe that this promotional campaign might lead to announcement of Shah Rukh’s streaming debut. While the actor’s production house Red Chillies has made content for OTT, the actor has yet to explore the idea. India’s entertainment landscape saw a revolution of sorts as people moved to streaming services as theatres were shut down during the pandemic. Many believe that the change can be permanent, forcing the stars to reconsider their choices.