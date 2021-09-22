scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Must Read

Shah Rukh Khan is waiting for Disney+ Hotstar to green-light his OTT debut, watch hilarious new promo

Shah Rukh Khan and Disney+ Hotstar have been teasing the audience with the announcement of SRK's OTT debut for a few days now.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 22, 2021 1:50:52 pm
Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan is hilarious in this new promo by Disney+ Hotstar.

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to make his debut on a streaming platform but from what we have seen in the recent promos of Disney+ Hotstar, it looks like the actor is on the brink of a big announcement. The third promo from the series of ads was released by the streaming platform Wednesday, which is another hilarious take on SRK waiting to hear back from the OTT platform.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the promo on Instagram with the caption, “Hey @iamsrk, maybe we’ll just see you at the stadium? 🤷🏽‍♂️ #SiwaySRK.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

In the promo, SRK and his manager are standing on his balcony waving at a large crowd as SRK asks his manager if he has heard anything from Disney+ Hotstar. To which he says they are disconnecting his calls as the platform must be busy with the huge slate of content they have in the upcoming months.

Also Read |Sonu Sood, being investigated for tax evasion, says ‘lot of it is my remuneration’

From the caption by the streaming platform, it appears as though SRK might be just promoting the cricket match tournaments lined up in the next few months including IPL and Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. SRK owned Kolkata Knight Riders is also a participant in the IPL tournament which resumed recently. The season had a hiatus earlier this year due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan has been working on Sidharth Anand’s Pathan where he is co-starring with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His next film is said to be with Atlee where he stars alongside Nayanthara.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena, saif love story on kareena's birthday
On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, her love story with Saif Ali Khan in 14 photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 22: Latest News

Advertisement