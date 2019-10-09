Here’s when you can watch Shah Rukh Khan on David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest

Netflix recently released the teaser for the episode featuring Shah Rukh Khan on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. And as expected, the two celebrities rave about each other throughout the duration of the one-minute clip.

As many would know, American talk show host David Letterman recently made a visit to Mumbai where he was hosted by King Khan at his house. In fact, David also celebrated Eid with the Bollywood superstar. By the looks of it, Shah Rukh also cooked Italian food for David.

Calling him the biggest star in the world, David expressed what a blast he had getting to know SRK. “The most fun I have ever had,” David claims at the end of the video.

While Shah Rukh also heaped praises on his American guest and said, “For me, it was really wonderful to have met a person of his calibre, of his stature, and of course, of his talent.”

Netflix shared the clip with a description that read, “The biggest talk show host in history meets the biggest film star in the world. Do we really need to say more? Stream My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman on Oct 25th for a special one-off interview with the one and only, Shah Rukh Khan – naam toh suna hee hoga.”

The episode featuring Shah Rukh Khan on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will start streaming on Netflix from October 25.