Shadow and Bone review round-up: The Netflix show is ‘gorgeous’ and ‘well-cast’

Netflix’s latest fantasy series Shadow and Bone is out and receiving good reviews. Starring Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter and others, Shadow and Bone is adapted from the first book in the Grisha trilogy written by Leigh Bardugo.

Shadow and Bone follows the journey of soldier and orphan Alina Starkov from a war-torn world, as she unleashes an extraordinary power that could free her country. The first reviews of the show are here, and these suggest that it is indeed a visual treat, that teleports the viewers into its gorgeous world, expanding the scope of its written material.

NBC News’s Ani Bundel noted, “This Netflix adaptation sets about improving on the source material’s tired, sexist clichés at every turn, creating a lead character worthy of her own adventure series.”

Vulture’s Kathryn VanArendonk wrote in her review, “Shadow and Bone is a show that lives up to its name. There are many shadows, and there are definitely bones. The new Netflix series has some bones that show up as a key plot point late in the series, but until that point, the shadows are everywhere.”

An excerpt of The Guardian’s review read, “The most obvious change from the original material is that the central character Alina Starkov (played by Jessie Mei Li) has been made mixed-race; half-Shu and half-Ravkan… This is what is known as a Parallel or Analogy. It is like a Metaphor but more on the nose.”

Mashable’s Alexis Nedd wrote in his review, “Shadow and Bone is a gorgeous, well-cast show that solidifies Netflix as a major player in the post-Game of Thrones fantasy TV landscape.”

According to Telegraph, the parallels with GoT ends there. “Shadow and Bone is pacy, brimming with twists and, at full pelt, great fun. Yet there is no incest or gratuitous beheading, while the bare-bum count stands at a shocking zero. If that’s a deal-breaker pick up thy broadsword and walk. Shadow and Bone is Game of Thrones you could watch with your teenagers,” Ed Power wrote in his review.