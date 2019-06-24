Shabana Azmi, Shefali Shah team up for medical thriller

Shabana Azmi and Shefali Shah will be seen together in a web series, a medical thriller, to be produced by Vipul Shah.

In the upcoming series, Shefali will be seen playing the role of a doctor, while Azmi will be the owner of the hospital. The two last starred in Aparna Sen’s 2005 film 15 Park Avenue but did not have any scenes together.

Mozez Singh, who directed Vicky Kaushal-starrer Zubaan, is co-writing the series with Aligarh fame Ishani Banerjee.

“It’s a web series for an OTT platform and it will have multiple seasons. The hard-hitting series will address all the wrong doings and scams in the medical world. And its a real joy to have two very talented actresses, Shabana ji on-board along with Shefali Shah,” Vipul Shah said in a statement to PTI.

Shefali Shah, who won critical acclaim for her performance in Netflix original Delhi Crime, said she is thrilled to collaborate with Shabana Azmi.

“It’s an extremely important and pertinent topic that any sensitive person would relate to and has to be shown. Besides that, creatively it’s a huge high for me.

“To be a part of a powerful story and playing an extremely complex character and it’s my privilege and honour to work with Shabana ji. It’s my first time with her and I can’t wait to dive straight into it. And to top it, Vipul’s producing it,” Shefali Shah said.

The makers are yet to lock the director for the untitled web series.