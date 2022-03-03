‘My first colour-blind casting in 35 years’: Shabana Azmi on her character in Halo, says it’s been a struggle for Asian actors

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has revealed that the upcoming video-game adaptation series Halo is her first colour-blind casting ever since she began working in Western films almost 35 years ago. Shabana shared a screenshot of her character from a promo on her social media handles.

She captioned the image, “As Admiral Margaret Paragonsky in #HALO- my first colour blind casting since I started working in the West 34 years ago. What a struggle its been for Asian actors. Releasing on 24th March.”

Previously, Shabana has been a part of international projects such as Madame Sousatzka, La Nuit Bengali, City of Joy and Son of Pink Panther. Azmi’s character in Halo is the director Office of Naval Intelligence.

Developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane for Paramount’s streaming service Paramount+, the series is based on a popular science-fiction video-game franchise of the same name owned by Xbox Game Studios.

Halo centres around a 26th century conflict between humans and an alliance of aliens called The Covenant. The main character, called Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, a genetically engineered super soldier; his kind was initially created to crush the mutinies among populations of planets that did not appreciate the rule of humans (humans at this point are colonising other planets).

The events of the games begin when The Covenant attacks a human-owned planet called Harvest. The games have been praised for their deep world-building, original story, and gameplay.

The official synopsis reads, “Dramatising an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. In a war for humanity’s very survival, our deadliest weapon is our greatest hope. See Master Chief, Cortana, the Covenant, and the other Spartans of Silver Team more in this epic trailer for the new Paramount+ Original Series, Halo. Find the Halo, win the war. Stream the premiere of the new original series Halo on Thursday, Mar. 24, exclusively on Paramount+.”

Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Charlie Murphy, Bokeem Woodbine, Danny Sapani, among others are also in the cast. Halo will premiere on March 24, 2022 on Paramount+ and on Voot Select in India.