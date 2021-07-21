Sexy Beasts, Turner & Hooch, Chernobyl 1986: What to watch on July 21

July 21, 2021 11:00:19 am
As OTT platforms become our one-stop destination for the most diverse stories, it’s not easy to keep a tab on what’s streaming where. So, here’s a list of all the OTT titles premiering on July 21.
|Title
|Platform
|Language
|Sexy Beasts
|Netflix
|English
|Chernobyl 1986
|Netflix
|Russian
|Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
|Netflix
|English
|Turner & Hooch
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
|Behind The Attraction
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
Sexy Beasts: Netflix
If you thought Too Hot to Handle was an over-the-top dating reality show, you might be surprised by Sexy Beasts, which will have real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.
Trollhunters Rise of the Titans: Netflix
Executive producer and co-writer Guillermo Del Toro brings you this animated action film where heroes from Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards will join forces to fight an enemy threatening to take over their worlds — and reset Earth itself.
Chernobyl 1986: Netflix
Chernobyl 1986 follows the story of firefighter Alexei, who after reuniting with a lost love, retires to begin a new life. But the Chernobyl disaster throws a wrench into his plans.
Turner & Hooch: Disney Plus Hotstar
Turner & Hooch is a reboot of the popular 1989 Tom Hanks-starrer of the same name. The synopsis of the series, starring Josh Peck in the lead role, reads, “When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realises the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.”
Behind The Attraction: Disney Plus Hotstar
Learn more about your favourite Disney Parks attractions in this series from executive producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss. The first five episodes of Behind The Attraction drop on Wednesday.
