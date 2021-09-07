Sex Education Season 3 trailer: Maeve and Otis battle their unspoken feelings, Gillian Anderson makes a return. Watch

It’s a new day and a new season for the Moordale School’s students. The makers recently released an action-packed trailer for the upcoming season of the British comedy series Sex Education, starring Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey in the lead roles.

The video shows its fans the new avatars of Maeve and Otis. While Maeve sports deep black tresses, Otis has a small moustache. However, the two are still not willing to see eye-to-eye after the last season’s unexpected ending. There are also new characters who make their presence felt in the longish promo, and for Gillian Anderson fans, the talented actor makes a blink-and-miss appearance.

The official synopsis for the eagerly anticipated show reads, “Word of the ‘sex school’ gets out as a new head teacher tries to control a rambunctious student body and Otis attempts to hide his secret hookup.”

Sex Education Season 3 will see Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, and Tanya Reynolds in action once again, along with some new additions.

Sex Education Season 3 arrives on Netflix on September 17.