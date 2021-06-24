Sex Education Season 3 release date and first look photos out

The third season of Netflix’s comedy drama series Sex Education will arrive on September 17, the streaming platform announced on Thursday. Created by Laurie Nunn, the British show was renewed for another run in February 2020.

Netflix shared the update on the much-awaited chapter of the series on its official Twitter account along with its first look photos, including new cast member Jemima Kirke.

The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/kNj7a3MiV0 — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2021

The new season will consist of eight episodes and will see Asa Butterfield return as Otis, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Gillian Anderson as Jean, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson.

According to Deadline, the log line for season three is: “It”s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

The series also stars Connor Swindells, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, and Patricia Allison, among others.

Directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo, season three of Sex Education has also added Jason Isaacs and Dua Saleh to the cast.

The series is written and created by Nunn and produced by Eleven.