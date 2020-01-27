Sex Education actor Emma Mackey: Maeve and Aimee have a beautiful dynamic in Season 2

Emma Mackey plays Maeve Wiley in Sex Education. (Photo: Emma Mackey/Instagram) Emma Mackey plays Maeve Wiley in Sex Education. (Photo: Emma Mackey/Instagram)

Emma Mackey reprises the role of Maeve Wiley in the second season of Netflix’s popular teenage comedy-drama series Sex Education.

Describing her character’s arc in the second season, Emma in a statement said, “There’s a lot going on. We find her in a difficult place at the end of season one: her brother’s left, she’s broken up with Jackson, she finds Otis making out with Ola. This season, there’s a beautiful dynamic between Aimee and Maeve – I think their connection is hugely important insofar as they are two female characters who complete and bolster each other. They both go through seismic shifts in their lives and over the course of 8 episodes, we watch them evolve and become women together which is a very powerful thing to witness.”

She added, “Someone from Maeve’s family (played by Anne-Marie Duff) comes back into her life, who inevitably adds a new and complex dimension to her story. She also joins a quiz team at school thanks to Miss Sands which means she has to focus on her studies even more and learn how to be part of a team.”

Emma Mackey also talked about working with Anne-Marie Duff. She shared, “She’s a sensational actor and human. Not only is she funny, down-to-earth and kind but she also has an incredible work ethic and an irresistible energy about her. Playing opposite and with someone as generous and prepared as Anne-Marie was a privilege and an experience I’ll treasure my whole life.”

Sex Education Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

