Asa Butterfield on success of Sex Education: People appreciated the honesty

Netflix’s comedy-drama Sex Education returned for its second season on January 17. The critical reviews for the sophomore season are even better (97 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes as opposed to the debut season’s 91 per cent).

The show, created by Laurie Nunn, follows Asa Butterfield’s Otis Milburn who struggles with the occupation (sex therapist) of his mother Dr Jean F Milburn (Gillian Anderson) and her interference in his intimate matters.

Apart from critical appreciation, Sex Education has been a ratings win for the streaming service as well. Butterfield speaks about the show’s success, “People appreciated the honesty. We didn’t glamourise any of it, just showed what it was like without judgment. Either no one’s normal, or everyone’s normal and it’s normal to be different.”

The critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes for the second season reads, “Sex Education’s sophomore season definitely has more going on, but by treating each new subject with care and humor, it leaves plenty of space for its characters to grow.”

Ncuti Gatwa, who plays the role of Otis’ best friend Eric Effiong, a Ghanaian-Nigerian openly gay boy, chimes in, “It’s a show for its time. I live with a family that have a salon and whenever kids come to have their hair cut, their conversations are so advanced compared to when we were kids. It was time we opened up the conversations around sex and sexuality, and people were ready for that to happen.”

