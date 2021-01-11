Sex and the City stars to reunite for new show

scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
And Just Like That is set to pick up the stories of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte roughly two decades later.

By: Reuters | Los Angeles | January 11, 2021 11:58:18 am
The ten episode series titled And Just Like That will air on HBO Max. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Three of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same characters roughly two decades later, the network said on Sunday.

The new ten episode, half-hour series, will air on HBO Max and star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the roles they made famous during the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to the network.

The show will be titled And Just Like That and begin production in late spring, HBO said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement announcing the new series.

The network did not say why Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, was not cast in the new production

