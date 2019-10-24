Seth Meyers’ Netflix stand-up special to debut on November 5

Toggle Menu
The Netflix comedy special, which is Seth Meyers' first for the streamer, will feature the TV host talk about love, politics, fatherhood and reasons why one should avoid taking a girlfriend to Paris for her birthday.

Titled Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, Seth Meyers’ Netflix show was taped at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis.

Popular TV host Seth Meyers’ stand-up comedy special for Netflix will premiere on November 5.

Titled Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, the show was taped at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis.

The comedy special, which is Meyers’ first for the streamer, will feature the TV host talk about love, politics, fatherhood and reasons why one should avoid taking a girlfriend to Paris for her birthday, reported Variety.

Netflix has also released a promotional clip for the special that shows Meyers trying to sell a bunch of children a new action figure, only to be rejected by them.

The streamer has also announced that The Lion King star Billy Eichner’s comedy game show Billy on the Street will be hitting its platform on November 1, while the fifth edition of Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj will launch November 10.

