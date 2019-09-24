Servant teaser: M Night Shyamalan promises a creepy Apple TV+ series

The first two teasers of M Night Shyamalan’s upcoming Apple TV+ series Servant are out. The clips are creepy and promise a series that will be haunting in the signature Shayamalan way.

The first clip titled ‘Cricket’ features a girl in a washroom as she watches a cricket crawling out of the drain. The voice-over hints that a cricket in the house is a bad omen.

The second clip titled Jericho is creepier. Here, a woman is talking to a newly hired babysitter and tells her about the baby Jericho. Throughout the clip, we see Jericho but he looks artificially made. In fact, he kind of looks like a creepy doll.

The official YouTube description of Servant reads, “From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”

It was earlier reported that the M Night Shyamalan show will be a ten-episode series. Apart from Servant, the new shows at Apple TV+ include Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show, Jason Momoa starrer See, For All Mankind, Dickinson and Truth Be Told.

M Night Shyamalan is known for his unique storytelling in films like The Sixth Sense, Split and Glass among more.