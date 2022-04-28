scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Seo Ye-ji makes deadly comeback after controversy in new Eve poster as a vengeful heiress: ‘Will take you down in the coldest way…’

Seo Ye-ji will now be seen in the revenge drama Eve. In the first photo of the show, she seems menacing and cold.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2022 3:55:34 pm
Seo Ye-jiSeo Ye-ji in Eve (Photo: TVN)

South Korean star Seo Ye-ji has kept a low profile ever since being embroiled in a controversy last year. The actor is making a comeback with the romance drama Eve, which is the story of a rich heiress’ divorce lawsuit that becomes a rage across the country.

Seo Ye-ji plays Lee Ra El, who experiences the devastating death of her father at a young age. She becomes a woman who is compared to a “dangerous flower” with a fatal charm. She is also at the center of the lawsuit, and has plans of taking down Kang Yoon Kyum (Park Byung Eun), one of the main culprits who destroyed her family. In a new poster, Seo Ye-ji is wearing a black dress and a cold expression—almost similar to her character in It’s Okay Not To Be Okay. The text reads, “At the hottest moment, I will take you down in the coldest way.” She crushes a rose in her hand.

Also Read |Seo Ye-ji, IU and Moon Chae-won: The powerful K-drama women who dismantled the damsel in distress trope

In February, Seo Ye-ji made a public apology after Dispatch published a report that included text messages between her and ex-boyfriend Kimg Jung-hun, alleging that she had demanded him to get the script of his 2018 drama to be modified to remove physical contact between him and his co-star, Seohyun. Prior to this, allegations about her bullying and harassing schoolmates had surfaced online as well.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Seo Ye-ji in Eve Seo Ye-ji in Eve.

She had said, “First, I sincerely apologise for the fact that I’m conveying my feelings so late through these written words. Seeing all of the reproach and the many things that have been said about me, I have been taking time to reflect on myself up until now. I would like to sincerely apologise for making many people uncomfortable due to my shortcomings. Once again, I sincerely bow my head and apologise for the fact that I have disappointed you greatly.”

Seo Ye-ji has starred in highly successful shows, including Lawless Lawyer and It’s Okay To Not Be Okay which brought her international fame.

