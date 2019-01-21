Toggle Menu
Selection Day promo: Sachin Tendulkar plays classroom cricket with Radha and Javed

The new trailer of Selection Day has legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar making an appearance. The first season of the show premiered on December 28 with six episodes. Netflix had recently announced its second innings which premieres on April 22.

Sachin Tendulkar had recently, expressed his excitement over the second season of Netflix’s Selection Day.

Sachin Tendulkar is lending his full support to Selection Day which is gearing up for its second innings in April. And amid all this, a new promo of the cricket-based show was released on Monday. It features none other than Master Blaster himself, along with the show’s actors Yash Dholye aka Radha Kumar and Karanvir Malhotra aka Javed Ansari.

The new promo has Tendulkar walking inside a detention room where Radha and Javed are serving their punishment. He then pokes the boys to play cricket with him in the classroom itself since they cannot step outside. Radha announces his own rules of cricket which Tendulkar abides by, as Javed continues to scroll through the list of Netflix shows on his tablet.

The school peon walks in after Tendulkar hits a bell, but soon, he too joins in on the fun. Of course, who would miss an opportunity to bowl to the legendary cricketer?

The trailer not just promotes Selection Day but also tells the viewers about other Netflix shows.

Selection Day is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name and follows the story of two teenagers, Manju and Radha, and their struggle with their cricket obsessive father who pushes them to become cricketers. They shift to Mumbai from their village Badona in Madhya Pradesh for their selection in the under-19 team.

A few days ago, Tendulkar had expressed his excitement about the show’s second season. He tweeted, “Knew these champs wouldn’t be kept down for long. Eager to know what happens with Radha and Manju in #SelectionDay Part 2. Is it out anytime soon @NetflixIndia?”

The first season of the show premiered on December 28 with six episodes. The last episode ended with both the brothers facing life-altering situations and with 113 days left to selection day, which hinted at the second season of the show.

