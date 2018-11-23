Selection Day trailer: Teenagers, their dreams and the cricket connection

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its brand new series Selection Day, based on the novel of the same name by Arvind Adiga. By the looks of it, the show is going to be one hell of an emotional ride.

What happens when a pair of teenagers are asked to carry the weight of their father’s dream? Drama, chaos, tears follow. Because it is hard enough being a teenager, with school’s and puberty’s mounting pressures, add dad’s goal to the mix and you get the classic case of too many cooks spoil the broth.

There are some tear-jerker moments and one cameo by God in the form of a very hip-looking Shiv Pandit.

With a cast boasting of names like Ratna Pathak Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Shiv Pandit, the series promises to deliver. The synopsis of the show reads, “Fourteen-year-old Manju is destined for cricket greatness. There’s only one problem, he hates cricket. Controlled from a young age by his overbearing and cricket-obsessed father, Manju’s main role in life is to support his older brother and fellow cricket star, Radha. When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his father’s grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radha’s greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence – concepts Manju has never experienced himself.”

Selection Day will stream on Netflix from December 28. The series has been produced by Anil Kapoor and Anand Tucker.