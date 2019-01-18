Netflix announces Selection Day Season 2

Netflix original Selection Day is returning for its second innings. It will start streaming from April 22. The streaming platform made the announcement on Friday.

Advertising

As the OTT platform teased the audience about the second part of the series, master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar expressed his excitement about it. He tweeted, “Knew these champs wouldn’t be kept down for long. Eager to know what happens with Radha and Manju in #SelectionDay Part 2. Is it out anytime soon @NetflixIndia?”

Replying to the legendary cricketer, Anil Kapoor, co-producer of Selection Day, tweeted, “@sachin_rt, Selection Day Part 2 is releasing very soon! And you know it’s going to be ekdum…. well you know the rest already! @NetflixIndia.”

Selection Day is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name and follows the story of two teenagers, Manju and Radha, and their struggle with their cricket obsessive father who pushes them to become cricketers. They shift to Mumbai from their village Badona in Madhya Pradesh for their selection in the under-19 team.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Fourteen-year-old Manju is destined for cricket greatness. There’s only one problem, he hates cricket. Controlled from a young age by his overbearing and cricket-obsessed father, Manju’s main role in life is to support his older brother and fellow cricket star, Radha. When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his father’s grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radha’s greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence – concepts Manju has never experienced himself.”

The first season of the show premiered on December 28 with six episodes. The last episode ended with both the brothers facing life-altering situations and with 113 days left to selection day, which hinted at the second season of the show.

Now whether the second innings of the show will answer questions like, ‘Will Manju follow his dream?’ ‘Does Radha recover to play the sport he loves?’ ‘And will Mohan finally give his sons control of their lives?’ will be known on April 22.

Advertising

Selection Day features Yash Dholye, Mohammad Samad, Rajesh Tailang, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shiv Pandit and Karanvir Malhotra.