Selection Day premiere: Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others in attendance

Netflix’s Selection Day had its premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday. The premiere saw the presence of Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and others.

The series, which is being co-produced by Anil Kapoor, is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. The series revolves around two aspiring cricketers Manju and Radha, played by Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad.

The official synopsis of Selection Day reads, “Fourteen-year-old Manju is destined for cricket greatness. There’s only one problem, he hates cricket. Controlled from a young age by his overbearing and cricket-obsessed father, Manju’s main role in life is to support his older brother and fellow cricket star, Radha. When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his father’s grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radha’s greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence – concepts Manju has never experienced himself.”

Talking about the adaptation, Anil Kapoor earlier said, “There is a reinvention of the consumer. The consumer is changing. You have to be aware of changing taste of the consumer also. That is one of the reasons we have bought so many rights of books which we are hopefully going to adapt. Otherwise, what happens is that people say that they are getting the same kind of content again and again.”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently met Selection Day actors Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad. He invited them to his home and had a freewheeling conversation.

Produced by Seven Stories Ltd and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Selection Day streams from December 28 only on Netflix.