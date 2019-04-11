Selection Day Part 2 trailer: The Netflix drama is back with Manju’s dilemma

The first part of Netflix’s Selection Day released in December 2018 and showed the story of two boys and their father as he pushed them into the world of cricket. The second season picks up from the point where the last season ended, with 113 days to go until selection day.

The new trailer recaps the first part and shows a glimpse of the second part.

Watch the trailer of Selection Day Part 2 here:

The first part had Radha giving it all to cricket as he loves the sport and believes what his father tells him. But his brother Manju is just playing because his father wants him to. He wants to study and with the academy that they are now a part of, Manju gets a chance to hone his academic skills.

There was a hint of Manju having a crush on his teammate Javed and it looks like this season, that story will flourish even further. Manju’s increasing interest in academics does not go down well with his father and he will have to face the repercussions of the same.

God, who appeared as a guardian angel for Manju, will continue to be his guiding light. However, if the boys will make it until selection day is yet to be known.

Starring Mohammad Samad, Yash Dhoyle, Karanvir Malhotra, Rajesh Tailang, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Shiv Pandit, Selection Day is based on a book by Aravind Adiga.

Selection Day Part 2 starts streaming from April 19.