Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Seema Sajdeh chats with son Nirvaan about divorce with Sohail Khan: ‘It’s actually very complicated’

Seema Sajdeh had a heartfelt conversation with her son Nirvaan about her divorce with Sohail Khan on Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

sohail khan seema khanSohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh share two sons. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Seema Sajdeh, who was earlier married to actor Sohail Khan, spoke about her divorce with the actor on the new season of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. As Seema changes the ‘Khan’ nameplate from outside her house to a nameplate that reads her and her sons’ names, she has a talk with her son Nirvaan.

Nirvaan says that this is a family of four for him and by naming just three people on the nameplate, she has essentially “removed one person’s name.” He says, “It’s a little unnecessary. It doesn’t need to be done.” Seema proceeds to explain that she had a “long think” about the same. “It doesn’t discount the fact that we are always going to be family but at the same time Nirvaan, I am also at a point in my life where I feel that I have to put one foot ahead. I am neither here nor there at the moment,” she says.

Seema explains that she is still trying to wrap her head around the fact that her kids won’t have the same last name as her. As she talks about moving on in life, she tells Nirvaan, “A big part of my not moving ahead is you.” She then tells the camera, “I know this is a new chapter in my life and I don’t know how it is going to be. It is actually very complicated.”

In a later episode, Maheep Kapoor asks Seema about how she has been doing during the separation and Seema says, “I am in a happy place. In a peaceful space. As long as my children are happy and we are one unit, I don’t need anyone. We are a riot. I am always the single one and there are always couples around me but I have never felt it. At the age of 45 now, I am managing myself and I cannot tell you how empowering it is. Till you are not alone, you don’t realise the strength that you have inside.” She adds, “Because you know, people talk and they can keep talking because they are not living my life.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives focuses on the lives of Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 03:49:05 pm
