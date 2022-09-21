scorecardresearch
Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari argue over past differences in Fabulous Lives deleted scene, wonder if they should ‘kill Maheep’

Netflix unveiled a deleted scene from the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, in which Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari argued about why they drifted apart.

Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari in a deleted scene from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

One of the major conflict points in the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was the apparent fallout between Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari Soni, and Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. This led to factionalism in the core group, with Neelam and Bhavana becoming closer and Seema and Maheep forming a better bond. Netflix on Tuesday unveiled a deleted scene from the season, featuring Seema and Neelam hashing out differences.

Things came to a head in the Rajasthan episode of the series, which follows the lives of the ‘Bollywood wives’ as they navigate personal and professional ups and downs in the world of showbiz. On the retreat, the four started to address their differences, and Seema walked out in a huff after feeling attacked. Meanwhile, Bhavana and Maheep spoke about how their bond deteriorated over the years after Bhavana allegedly refused to side with her during a past conflict with a third person.

Also read |Maheep Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor was without work for years, money was tight: ‘We were made to feel like the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family…’

In the deleted scene, Seema and Neelam met up over brunch. “You have all the right to feel the way you feel,” Neelam told Seema. “I’m not saying I’m perfect, I’m not saying you’re perfect.” Neelam agreed that something had come between them, and wondered why Seema hadn’t said anything about it.

Seema countered, “I felt that up until your wedding everything was fine… In those days we used to have a common friend, and she’d come over to my house and say to me, ‘You weren’t invited?'” Neelam said that during that time, she wasn’t meeting anybody. She said that after she got married, her family became her priority. Neelam also said that she had to care for her ill father alone. “I had nobody to hell me,” she said, but Seema said that she was ‘just a call away’.

She said that despite having had a ‘turbulent life’, she made time for her friends. Neelam said that she felt let down by the whole group after she got married, and not just Seema. In a piece-to-camera, she said, “It’s not about being invited to parties or being invited to lunches. Hardly anybody was calling me up.”

The scene ended on a light note, when Neelam said that she called Seema up after Maheep said something. “Shall we kill Maheep?” Seema laughed.

Read more |Sima Taparia asks Seema Sajdeh why it took her 22 years to realise she’s incompatible with Sohail Khan, she has a sassy reply

Seema is the former wife of actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan; Bhavana is the wife of Chunky Pandey; Maheep is the wife of Sanjay Kapoor; and Neelam is the wife of Samir Soni. The show also features several other Bollywood personalities such as Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor in cameo appearances.

