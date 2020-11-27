Seema Khan's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix.

The extremely private Seema Khan, the wife of actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, is currently in the news, courtesy her Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which offers an insider’s view of what it feels like to be the wife of a celebrity. Here’s all that you need to know about Seema.

Who is Seema Khan?

Seema Khan is a fashion designer. She owns a label in her name in Bandra, Mumbai. Seema married Sohail in 1998, on the day his directorial debut Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya released.

Seema and Sohail have two sons – Nirvaan and Yohan. Seema’s Instagram account is filled with adorable pictures of her kids.

What does Seema Khan do now?

Seema’s fashion label is a favourite of the who’s who of Bollywood.

What’s next for Seema Khan?

Seema Khan, who has remained away from the spotlight for the last 20 years, is currently seen in the Karan Johar production Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The curiosity around Seema is high, considering there’s little one knows about the star wife and her views.

