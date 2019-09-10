See trailer: Jason Momoa’s Apple TV+ series looks stunning

A trailer for See, one of the most anticipated series on Apple’s upcoming streaming service Apple TV+, was unveiled at Tuesday’s Apple event.

The series comes from Peaky Blinders and Taboo creator Steven Knight and paints a world in which humans have lost the ability to see due to a virus.

This has not only dragged civilisation to a pre-historic era, it has changed the way humans do basic things like interacting, building, hunting and surviving. Aquaman star Jason Momoa leads the cast as Baba Voss, who is a fearless warrior, leader and guardian.

Things change when a set of twins are born to Voss, and they can see. Alfre Woodard stars as Voss’ spiritual leader Paris. It becomes a quest for Baba to protect his children from other clans and the twins become the focus of an upcoming battle.

The series looks great with good production values and effects. The scope is quite epic. Let’s just hope the script has enough meat for the actors to chew on.

Francis Lawrence will direct See.

See will arrive on November 1 on Apple TV+.