See Season 2 trailer: Dave Bautista joins Jason Momoa in this post-apocalyptic drama

The trailer of the second season of Jason Momoa’s web series See is out. In Season 1, we saw Momoa’s Baba Voss do everything he could to save his daughters from the world, but it turns out, his brother Edo Voss, played by Dave Bautista, is the one who is set to make matters worse.

As established in the first season, See is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humankind has lost the gift of sight. When Baba Voss and his wife have two children, who can both see, they become a danger to the world and need to be protected. In the trailer for season 2, we see that Baba Voss is fighting his brother to keep his family together.

The trailer also suggests that the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic are on the brink of war, and Baba finds himself at the centre of this conflict.

Alfre Woodard returns as Paris, who is the wise voice of the Alkenny.

The synopsis of See Season 2 reads, “See takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus has decimated humankind. In season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more.”

Created by Steven Knight, the second season of See premieres on August 27 on Apple TV Plus.