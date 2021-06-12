See season 2 teaser: Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are ready to fight

See season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 27. (Photo: Apple TV/YouTube)

Apple has dropped the teaser for Jason Momoa starrer series See season 2. The post-apocalyptic series is set two centuries into the future in which humans have lost the ability to see due to a virus.

This has not only dragged civilisation to a pre-historic era, it has changed the way humans do basic things like interacting, building, hunting and surviving. Momoa’s character Baba Voss is the leader of Alkenny tribe. Things change when a set of twins are born to Voss, and they can see. It becomes a quest for Baba to protect his children from other clans and the twins become the focus of an upcoming battle.

The second season sees Dave Bautista debuting as the brother of Baba Voss called Edo Voss. He has kidnapped Baba’s daughter Haniwa (Nesta Cooper) and holds a grudge against him.

The teaser promises an epic duel between the two brothers, and if you saw the first season and liked it, you would likely not want to miss the next iteration. The world is going to be bigger with more varied visuals and a bigger cast.

The first season was popular but did not please critics. It scored 44 percent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, “Though its capable cast is clearly game, an over-reliance on gore and a grimly — and at times comically — convoluted narrative blurs See’s boldvision.”

See season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 27.