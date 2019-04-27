Toggle Menu
Season two of Netflix’s Dark to release on June 21https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/season-two-netflix-dark-to-release-on-june-21-5698342/

Season two of Netflix’s Dark to release on June 21

Dark, created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, follows four families in the fictional German town Winden, as they investigate the disappearance of several children and a mystery that tied back to the same town in 1986, as well as a local nuclear power plant.

Dark season 2 is set to premiere on June 21.

The second season of Netflix’s hit German series Dark is set to premiere on June 21.

The show, created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, follows four families in the fictional German town Winden, as they investigate the disappearance of several children and a mystery that tied back to the same town in 1986, as well as a local nuclear power plant.

The official Twitter handle of the streaming giant, See What’s Next, shared the news, while also posting the first look from the show’s sophomore run.

“Season 2 of the mind-bending and totally addictive Dark premieres June 21,” read the tweet.

Advertising

The first season of the show, consisting ten episodes, debuted on Netflix in December 2017 and was instantly praised by the critics.

However, some people found plot similarities between Dark and the streaming service’s another popular show, Stranger Things.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Jyeshthoputro movie review: The best Bengali film of the decade
2 Dark Phoenix is culmination of all X-Men films: Director Simon Kinberg
3 James Bond will always be male, says producer Barbara Broccoli