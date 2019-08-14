Here’s what happened in Sacred Games Season 1 Episode 2

The episode opens with the police team reaching Ganesh Gaitonde’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) hide-out. DCP Parulkar (Neeraj Kabi) asks Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) to hand over the case to Majid (Aamir Bashir) and suspends him until further notice. Sartaj steals Jojo’s (Surveen Chawla) car keys so he can investigate further, as per RAW agent Anjali’s instructions.

Bollywood actor Zoya Mirza (Elnaaz Norouzi) is also involved in the mess. Upon hearing about Jojo’s death, she is visibly panicked and is confronted by her boyfriend Karan (Karan Wahi). Apparently, Jojo was a pimp who had files on all her girls and it is implied that Zoya Mirza is one of them.

Sartaj and Katekar (Jitendra Joshi) find clues and reach Jojo’s house where they find stacks of fake currency.

In Gaitonde’s timeline, we see Bombay of 1984 where he is still trying to make strong connections so he can rule the city one day. He forms an alliance with Kanta Bai (Shalini Vatsa) who sells local liquor. Gaitonde wants Suleman Isa’s place in the gangster arena as he admires his fancy car, lifestyle and his girlfriend Kukoo (Kubra Sait).

For Gaitonde, the key to a huge sum of money is the garbage dump and thus, he kills Momin, and becomes the man in charge. But he still has to step up on the ladder if he wants to defeat Suleman Isa.

