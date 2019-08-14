Here’s what happened in Scared Games Season 1 Episode 1

The story begins in present-day Mumbai where Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) is struggling to keep his job as he refuses to give wrong testimony against his senior DCP Parulkar (Neeraj Kabi) in an encounter case. Sartaj might not have any laurels to his credit but he is still one of the few honest cops left in the city.

While Sartaj is trying to find a way to get out of this mess, he gets a call from an unknown number wherein the caller warns that he has only 25 days left to save Mumbai.

Upon further investigation, he finds out that the caller is Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a notorious criminal who wreaked havoc in the city at one point but has been missing for a while now. RAW agent Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte) is listening to the call but can’t discover much as all the data is erased.

Gaitonde starts telling Sartaj the story of his life. His mother was a prostitute who was killed by his father. Gaitonde reaches Bombay and starts working in a Hindu hotel and this is the place where he learns how to weaponise religion to spread hatred amongst communities. He soon gets into the drug business and meets his second father, Salim Kaka. In the early 1980s, Gaitonde kills Salim and takes over his business.

Gaitonde tells Sartaj that at the end of 25 days, only Trivedi will survive. He also tells Sartaj that his third father will screw everyone over. As Sartaj enters Gaitonde’s hide-out, he finds Jojo’s (Surveen Chawla) dead body.

Sacred Games is available on Netflix.