Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2003 teaser: Gagan Dev Riar plays Abdul Karim Telgi, fans marvel at their likeness. Watch

After the mammoth success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Hansal Mehta announced a new season last year. Titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, the show is set in the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit seller who built an empire by printing counterfeit stamp papers. On Tuesday, the makers announced veteran theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar as the face of the show.

Sharing a teaser video, the social media page of the streaming platform SonyLIV posted, “Starring Gagan Dev Riar as Telgi, Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNext, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will be helmed by show runner Hansal Mehta and director Tushar Hiranandani. Casting by Mukesh Chhabra.”

“Telgi has been found,” says the video as the face of Gagan emerges, looking strikingly similar to Telgi. The much-hyped background sound has also been retained, pumping up excitement for the show.

Scam 2003 will chronicle the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most infamous scams in India. The scam, spread across multiple states, had the whole country shocked. The web series has been adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter ki Diary’, authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the scam back in the time.

While announcing the show last year, Hansal Mehta shared that he is excited to be back with the team to helm another ‘scam’ story. In a statement, the filmmaker said, “I am delighted to be back with exploring yet another fascinating story following the immense success of Scam 1992. The new season of this franchise will focus on another riveting story that shook the country a few years ago – the stamp paper scam.”

The show is currently been shot and will stream soon.