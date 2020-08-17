Scam 1992 teaser: Hansal Mehta traces the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story wrapped up its shooting in March 2020.

The teaser of Scam 1992 dropped on Sunday evening, giving a sneak peek into the edginess of the SonyLIV web series. Based on the book The Scam by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal, the series explores the infamous Harshad Mehta scam. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the web series stars Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sharib Hashmi, among others.

Scam 1992 is set in the Bombay of 1980s and 1990s. The teaser begins with a hesitant Sharib telling Shreya, who plays journalist Sucheta Dalal, about a Rs 500-crore fraud. As he reveals the name of stockbroker Harshad Mehta as the offender, we see intercuts of Pratik Gandhi as Mehta.

Pratik Gandhi rose to fame with Gujarati film Bey Yaar in 2014. He later became popular for his work in Wrong Side Raju, Ventilator and Love Ni Bhavai. His Hindi films include Salman Khan production Loveyatri and Mitron. Though Pratik’s face is not visible in the teaser, we do get a feel of his character’s meteoric rise and catastrophic downfall.

We wrapped a mammoth 85 days shoot spanning 6 months, 550 pages, 170+ characters and 200+ locations. It was tough but eventually satisfying. A great team saw this (and is still seeing it) through all the limitations and adversities. #Scam1992 is THEIR show. Thank you team! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XJbJKvI9Rp — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 2, 2020

Stockbroker Harshad Mehta orchestrated the Rs 5,000-crore 1992 securities scandal, which led to the exposure of many loopholes in the functioning of the stock market and banks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd