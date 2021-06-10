Scam 1992 is highest rated Indian series among IMDb’s top 250 shows in the world, Pratik Gandhi responds

Hansal Mehta directorial web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has achieved yet another feat. It has found a place in IMDb’s list of the most popular web series and television serials of all times across the world. Starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role, it is centred around the biggest securities scam the country had seen up until 1992. The actor now responded to the development, saying it strengthens his faith in the craft.

The IMDb ratings are determined by users who rate films and TV shows on a 10-point scale. Currently, Scam 1992 has a rating of 9.6 out of 10. In 2020, when the show released, it emerged as the highest user-rated show in IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020 list. Now, it has emerged as the highest rated Indian show among the top 250 TV shows and web series in the world. The other shows on the list include Band of Brothers, Breaking Bad, The Wire and Chernobyl. While Scam 1992 is on number 9, the ranking keeps on changing from time to time.

Scam 1992 narrates the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta who orchestrated the Rs 5,000-crore 1992 securities scandal, which led to the exposure of many loopholes in the functioning of the stock market and banks.

Pratik, who rose to fame after essaying the role of Harshad Mehta, is elated about the achievement. “Well, it’s a super-happy feeling. It strengthens our faith in our craft, and instinct as a whole team. I am really happy that Scam is the sole Indian show to represent Indian entertainment industry in such an esteemed list of shows,” he told SpotBoye.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Gandhi had spoken about the kind of accolades Scam 1992 received. He said, “I was satisfied I could recreate the character’s life and people could feel what I was trying to portray. The moment we heard that people could connect to the emotions of the story, it was very satisfying. For the first few days, I was just overwhelmed with the response I was getting from all age groups.”

He added that even after several months of its release, he is still receiving messages from people who are either re-watching the show or watching it for the first time. “After doing films in the Gujarati film industry, I had this experience of how people react in the first few days, they message you on social media and shower you with love, but for Scam 1992, it is still happening. I still get 15-20 messages every day appreciating the show,” Gandhi said.

Scam 1992, an adaptation of the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away by financial journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu, is streaming on SonyLIV.