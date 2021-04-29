Scam 1992 actor Shreya Dhanwanthary says she has lost loved ones to Covid-19: ‘I think we aren’t angry enough’

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary took to social media to express her disappointment on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Known for her role in Scam 1992, where she played journalist Sucheta Dalal, Shreya shared that she had “lost loved ones.”

Shreya wrote on Twitter, “We are going through hell and we’re angry. We have all lost loved ones. Let me speak for myself: I have lost loved ones. And I think we aren’t angry enough. This is heartbreaking & wrong. We had time to prepare. This is painful. We shouldn’t have to be so familiar with grief.”

Shreya played a significant role in Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video. The second season of the Raj and DK series is set to premiere in the summer.

In 2020, Shreya directed, wrote and acted in the Eros Now series A Viral Wedding. The show was shot during the nationwide lockdown and followed the story of a couple who conduct a Zoom wedding. She earlier told indianexpress.com, “I was one of the first people who wrote and created a show during the lockdown (A Viral Wedding). The fact that Raj and DK were responsible for this, and when such makers put faith in you, it’s pretty awesome. Then, Scam 1992 made my dream of working with Hansal Mehta come true. I also got to work with another director I admire – Nikkhil Advani.”