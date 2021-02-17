Scam 1992 actor Anjali Barot marries longtime beau Gaurav Arora, see inside photos

Scam 1992 actor Anjali Barot has tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Gaurav Arora. Her co-actor Shreya Dhanwanthary has shared a couple of pictures and videos from the wedding celebrations on Instagram.

In one of the videos shared by Shreya, the bride and the groom, Anjali and Gaurav, are seen entering the venue while dancing to the song “Balle Balle Ji Soniya De Rang” from the movie Bride and Prejudice. While Anjali opted for a traditional red lehenga for the wedding, her groom Gaurav wore an ivory sherwaani.

Shreya also posted a photo with the newlyweds where everyone looked excited about the nuptials. See all the photos here:

Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a photo with the newlyweds on Instagram.

Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a photo of herself from Anjali Barot's wedding.

Jaimini Pathak and Shreya Dhanwanthary at Anjali Barot's wedding.

Anjali, who played the role of Harshad Mehta’s wife Jyoti Mehta in the popular SonyLIV series Scam 1992, had announced her wedding on social media with a photo of herself and Gaurav wearing Scam 1992 apparel. She captioned the photo, “Risk Hai Toh Ishq Hai ♥️ 16th February 2021 #BohotKuchHotaHai.”

A couple of days ago, the actor had posted photos from her mehendi ceremony. “Alexa, please play Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna 🙈 #family #squad #mehendi #indianbride, “Anjali had captioned the photos.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which released in 2020, was based on the book The Scam by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal. The Hansal Mehta directorial on SonyLIV starred Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi and others. The 10-episode web series won laurels from critics and audience alike.