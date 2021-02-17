scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Scam 1992 actor Anjali Barot marries longtime beau Gaurav Arora, see inside photos

Anjali Barot, who played the role of Harshad Mehta's wife Jyoti Mehta in SonyLIV series Scam 1992, married boyfriend Gaurav Arora. The photos from Anjali's wedding have been shared by co-stra Shreya Dhanwanthary.

February 17, 2021 1:00:51 pm
anjali barot marriageShreya Dhanwanthary attended Scam 1992 co-star Anjali Barot's wedding. (Photo: Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram)

Scam 1992 actor Anjali Barot has tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Gaurav Arora. Her co-actor Shreya Dhanwanthary has shared a couple of pictures and videos from the wedding celebrations on Instagram.

In one of the videos shared by Shreya, the bride and the groom, Anjali and Gaurav, are seen entering the venue while dancing to the song “Balle Balle Ji Soniya De Rang” from the movie Bride and Prejudice. While Anjali opted for a traditional red lehenga for the wedding, her groom Gaurav wore an ivory sherwaani.

Shreya also posted a photo with the newlyweds where everyone looked excited about the nuptials. See all the photos here:

anjali barot wedding photos Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a photo with the newlyweds on Instagram. (Photo: Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram) Shreya Dhanwanthary Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a photo of herself from Anjali Barot’s wedding. (Photo: Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram) Shreya Dhanwanthary photos Jaimini Pathak and Shreya Dhanwanthary at Anjali Barot’s wedding. (Photo: Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram)
Anjali, who played the role of Harshad Mehta’s wife Jyoti Mehta in the popular SonyLIV series Scam 1992, had announced her wedding on social media with a photo of herself and Gaurav wearing Scam 1992 apparel. She captioned the photo, “Risk Hai Toh Ishq Hai ♥️ 16th February 2021 #BohotKuchHotaHai.”

 

A post shared by Anjali Barot (@anjalibarotofficial)

A couple of days ago, the actor had posted photos from her mehendi ceremony. “Alexa, please play Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna 🙈 #family #squad #mehendi #indianbride, “Anjali had captioned the photos.

 

A post shared by Anjali Barot (@anjalibarotofficial)

 

A post shared by Anjali Barot (@anjalibarotofficial)

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which released in 2020, was based on the book The Scam by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal. The Hansal Mehta directorial on SonyLIV starred Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi and others. The 10-episode web series won laurels from critics and audience alike.

